Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Lowered to $1.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $1.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.05 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 73,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,558. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

