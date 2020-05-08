Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

KMPR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kemper will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

