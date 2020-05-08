Kenneth Barry Sparks Purchases 102,000 Shares of Metalo Manufacturing Inc (CNSX:MMI) Stock

Metalo Manufacturing Inc (CNSX:MMI) Director Kenneth Barry Sparks bought 102,000 shares of Metalo Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 499,398 shares in the company, valued at $49,939.80.

About Metalo Manufacturing

Metalo Manufacturing Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits. The company produces and sells pig iron for steel mills and foundries in North America. It also owns mining rights for a resource in Happy Valley-Goose Bay comprises 181 claims in 3 claim blocks with a total area of approximately 23 square kilometers situated in Newfoundland and Labrador.

