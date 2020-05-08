Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€77.00” Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €77.00 ($89.53) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.08 ($93.12).

RHM opened at €66.10 ($76.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of €59.44 and a 200 day moving average of €88.60. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a fifty-two week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

