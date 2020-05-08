KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cedar Fair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of FUN traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. 17,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,620. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 605.61% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez acquired 5,000 shares of Cedar Fair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.81 per share, for a total transaction of $224,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,308 shares in the company, valued at $282,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Heckman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,780.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 325.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

