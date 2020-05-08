KeyCorp Weighs in on Westrock Co’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Westrock in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Westrock alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,983. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. Westrock’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Westrock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.