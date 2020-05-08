Kforce Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Kforce has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Kforce has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $668.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $335.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

