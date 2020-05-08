KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Exmo and YoBit. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Exmo, YoBit, CoinBene and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

