Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kimberly Clark worth $51,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 1,133,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

