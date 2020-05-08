Kleros (PNK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $184,556.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $184,556.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003871 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000516 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,294,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

