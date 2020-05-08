Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

