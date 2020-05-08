Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

KTB has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.67.

Kontoor Brands stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 53,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

