Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 8,020 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

NYSE BAC opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

