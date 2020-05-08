Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.43% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 769,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 382,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 286,873 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 106,268 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 699,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 94,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

OXFD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 15.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

