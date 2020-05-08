Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.05% of Brunswick worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Brunswick by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BC stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -182.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

