Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $5,487,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

