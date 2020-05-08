KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

KWEB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $54.77.

