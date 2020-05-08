KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 593.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.17% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,213.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

