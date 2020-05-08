Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 136.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,999 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 56,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CSFB lifted their target price on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

