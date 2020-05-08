KuboCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (KUBO)

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded 345% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded up 366.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KuboCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. KuboCoin has a market capitalization of $904,232.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KuboCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.95 or 0.02134715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00174298 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00067197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,749,553 tokens. KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org. KuboCoin’s official message board is kubocoin.org/medium.

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

KuboCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuboCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuboCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.