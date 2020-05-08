KZ Cash (KZC) Price Tops $0.0548

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $85,647.05 and $8,369.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

