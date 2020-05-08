LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 20,972 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,259.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,972 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

GS traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.39. 2,277,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,660. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

