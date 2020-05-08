LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,090 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in VMware by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,613 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,513. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $143.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 40.10%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

