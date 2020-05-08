LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Watsco makes up about 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,931,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12,907.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,584 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,602,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,684,000 after purchasing an additional 95,549 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Watsco by 2,803.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 118,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of WSO stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.52. 155,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,980. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

