LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,810. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

