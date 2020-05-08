LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 2.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $67.11. 2,177,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,320. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

