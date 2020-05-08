LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $8.13 Million in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,133,000. Steris makes up approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.07% of Steris as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steris by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Steris during the fourth quarter worth $12,791,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steris by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens cut their target price on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.25. 644,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,359. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

