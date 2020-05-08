LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.13% of Nutanix worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after acquiring an additional 170,259 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 359,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 7,641 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,353.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $245,352.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945 in the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,552. Nutanix Inc has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

