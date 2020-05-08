LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 13,850 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock comprises 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.16% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 110,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.83. 487,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.28. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wood & Company cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

