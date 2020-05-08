LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 9,295 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,520,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 5,617,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,504,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.