LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Gentex comprises approximately 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned 0.11% of Gentex worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 493,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 317,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 23.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

GNTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,924. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.36.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

