LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,045 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 212,926 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.08. 6,974,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,394,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

