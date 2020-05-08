Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.09. 358,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

