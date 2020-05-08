Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.286 per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 65.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.