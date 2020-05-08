LEOcoin (LC4) Hits Market Capitalization of $205,308.42

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LEOxChange, C-CEX and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $205,308.42 and approximately $3,394.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.02163165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.02711049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00489556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00653580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00072935 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00469569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

