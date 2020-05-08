Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Benchmark

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

BATRA opened at $20.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

