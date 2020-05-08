Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $124.02 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $5,412,682.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 28.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the first quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

