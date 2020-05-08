Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,950,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK opened at $126.63 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

