Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONK opened at $30.35 on Friday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.15). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

