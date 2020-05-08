LIFE Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, LIFE has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. LIFE has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $572.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LIFE alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.02132149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00174347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00067007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.