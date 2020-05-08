Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €186.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €186.00 ($216.28) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €170.93 ($198.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €189.99 ($220.92).

LIN stock traded up €3.15 ($3.66) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €172.55 ($200.64). 929,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €179.07. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

