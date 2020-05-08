Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at SunTrust Banks

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.57. 24,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average is $197.71. The company has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Linde by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Linde by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,222,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,500,000 after acquiring an additional 396,700 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.