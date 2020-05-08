Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.41.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.41. 1,843,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,239. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.