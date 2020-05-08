Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.93 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 679,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,954. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on LCTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

