Linkey (LKY) Price Hits $0.0234 on Exchanges

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Linkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linkey has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linkey has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00475462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005235 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Linkey

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Linkey is www.linkey.info. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linkey Token Trading

Linkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

