LiquidApps Reaches One Day Volume of $54,593.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $4.69 million and $54,593.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,032,551,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 576,211,626 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

