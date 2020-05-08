Liquidity Network (LQD) Reaches One Day Volume of $31,421.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $683,284.01 and $31,421.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

