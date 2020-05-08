LiteDoge (LDOGE) Hits Market Cap of $109,374.39

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. LiteDoge has a market cap of $109,374.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,193.40 or 1.83208142 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00021599 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.