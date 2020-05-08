Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. 25,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,647. Livent has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $915.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Livent by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

