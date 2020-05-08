LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of LiveRamp worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,089,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after acquiring an additional 611,752 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after acquiring an additional 311,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

